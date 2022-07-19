Jigs Market Forecast 2022-2028
A?jig?is a type of custom-made?tool?used to control the location and/or motion of parts or other tools.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Jigs in global, including the following market information:
Global Jigs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202027/global-jigs-forecast-2022-2028-852
Global Jigs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Jigs companies in 2021 (%)
The global Jigs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Drill jig Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Jigs include Thomas Keating, AddQual, Fenton Precision Engineering, Excel Precision, N.D. Precision Products, Lawday Engineering, 3D Lasertec, Tokai Carbon and Premier Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Jigs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Jigs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jigs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Drill jig
PCB jig
Jewelry jig
Knife Sharpening jig
Global Jigs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jigs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Electronical
Commercial
Others
Global Jigs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Jigs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Jigs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Jigs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Jigs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Jigs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Thomas Keating
AddQual
Fenton Precision Engineering
Excel Precision
N.D. Precision Products
Lawday Engineering
3D Lasertec
Tokai Carbon
Premier Group
Menear Engineering
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Jigs Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Jigs Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Jigs Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Jigs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Jigs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Jigs Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Jigs Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Jigs Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Jigs Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Jigs Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Jigs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Jigs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Jigs Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jigs Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Jigs Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Jigs Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Jigs Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Drill jig
4.1.3 PCB jig
4.1.4 Jewelry jig
4.1.5 Knife Sharpening jig
4.2 By Type – Global Jigs Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Jigs Revenue, 2017-20
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Aerospace Jigs Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global and China Aerospace Jigs Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Aerospace Jigs Sales Market Report 2021