Global Biometric Payments Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Biometric Payments market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Biometric Payments market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Voice
Face
Fingerprint
Palmprint
Iris
Others
Segment by Application
Mobile
Wearable Device
Voice-Activated Device
Others
By Company
Fingerprint Cards
Precise Biometrics
Aware
iProov
Nymi
Cognitec
Gemalto
Zwipe
IDEX
HID Global
FingoPay
IDEMIA
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Biometric Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Voice
1.2.3 Face
1.2.4 Fingerprint
1.2.5 Palmprint
1.2.6 Iris
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Biometric Payments Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mobile
1.3.3 Wearable Device
1.3.4 Voice-Activated Device
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Biometric Payments Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Biometric Payments Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Biometric Payments Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Biometric Payments Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Biometric Payments Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Biometric Payments Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Biometric Payments Industry Trends
2.3.2 Biometric Payments Market Drivers
2.3.3 Biometric Payments Market Challenges
2.3.4 Biometric Payments Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Biometric Payments Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Biometric Payments Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Biometric Payments Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2
