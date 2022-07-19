Uncategorized

Ping An Insurance – Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series

Summary

Ping An Insurance is an integrated financial conglomerate providing insurance, banking, and investment products and services to individuals and corporate clients. The group offers a range of life and non-life insurance products such as motor insurance, property loss insurance, liability insurance, credit and trust insurance, cargo insurance, whole of life insurance, universal life insurance, endowment insurance, health insurance, and annuities. Ping An also provides personal and business banking, trust, wealth management, investment, securities brokerage, securities investment consulting, and securities trading services. It operates in China and Hong Kong. Ping An is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

 

This report provides insight into Ping An's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

 

Scope

– Ping An has invested over $7.27bn on technology initiatives during the past decade and acquired technological expertise in areas including AI, blockchain, cloud computing, and facial recognition.

– Ping An set up its in-house technology arm, Ping An Technology, which focuses on developing solutions based on AI, cloud, blockchain, and intelligent cognition technologies. By 2030, the company aims to invest up to $14.5bn in technological R&D with the aim of driving digitalization and tech innovation.

Reasons to Buy

– Gain insight into Ping An's fintech operations.

– Discover its fintech strategies and innovation initiatives.

– Learn about its product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

Table of content

Table of Contents
Overview
Digital Transformation Strategy
Accelerators and Innovation Programs
Technology Focus
Technology Initiatives
Ping An Ventures
Investments
Partnership and Investment Network Map
ICT Budgets and Contracts
Key Executives
Appendix

 

