Magnetic Bearing Controllers Market Forecast 2022-2028
Magnetic bearings are used if an almost friction-less or wear-less operation is required. In this
context, active magnetic bearings (AMBs) are used with increased regularity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnetic Bearing Controllers in global, including the following market information:
Global Magnetic Bearing Controllers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Magnetic Bearing Controllers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Magnetic Bearing Controllers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Magnetic Bearing Controllers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Automatic Discharge Magnet Controllers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Magnetic Bearing Controllers include Cedrat Technologies, Physik Instrumente (PI), Kanetec, BERNSTEIN, Ohio Magnetics, Fluxtrol, Magnetic Autocontrol, Alps Electric and Magnetek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Magnetic Bearing Controllers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Magnetic Bearing Controllers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Bearing Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Automatic Discharge Magnet Controllers
Lifting Magnet Controllers
Global Magnetic Bearing Controllers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Bearing Controllers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Construction
Agriculture
Oil & Gas
Mining
Manufacturing Industry
Building Automation
Other Applications
Global Magnetic Bearing Controllers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Magnetic Bearing Controllers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Magnetic Bearing Controllers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Magnetic Bearing Controllers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Magnetic Bearing Controllers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Magnetic Bearing Controllers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cedrat Technologies
Physik Instrumente (PI)
Kanetec
BERNSTEIN
Ohio Magnetics
Fluxtrol
Magnetic Autocontrol
Alps Electric
Magnetek
Northwest Magnet
Altech Corp
Kor-Pak
