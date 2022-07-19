Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Trunnion Spherical Bearings market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Trunnion Spherical Bearings market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Split Spherical Roller Bearings
Non-split Bearings
Segment by Application
Helicopters
Twin-Aisle Aircraft
Single-Aisle Aircraft
Regional Aircraft
By Company
GE(US)
Pratt & Whitney(US)
Rockwell(US)
KHI(Japan)
Safran(French)
Avio Aero(Italy)
IHI Corporation(Japan)
AST Bearings LLC(US)
Thomson(US)
NTN(Japan)
NSK(Japan)
Schaeffler(Germany)
SKF(Sweden)
ILJIN(Korea)
JTEKT(Japan)
TIMKEN(USA)
GMB Corporation(Japan)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Trunnion Spherical Bearings Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Split Spherical Roller Bearings
1.2.3 Non-split Bearings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Helicopters
1.3.3 Twin-Aisle Aircraft
1.3.4 Single-Aisle Aircraft
1.3.5 Regional Aircraft
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Production
2.1 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Trunnion Spherical Bearings Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3
