Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Forecast 2022-2028

PU microspheres have several advantages, such as narrow particle size distribution, better appearance and smoothness, uniform thickness of coatings and films without fat edges or defects. All these advantages of PU microsphere are attracting major players from end-use industries to utilize PU microsphere.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres market was valued at 57 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 85 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres include Microchem, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Supercolori S.p.A., Heyo Enterprises, Chase Corporation, Bayer Material Science LLC, Kolon Industry, and Covestro AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Grade

Industrial Grade

Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Agrochemical

Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Microchem

Sanyo Chemical Industries

Supercolori S.p.A.

Heyo Enterprises

Chase Corporation

Bayer Material Science LLC

Kolon Industry,

Covestro AG

