Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Forecast 2022-2028
PU microspheres have several advantages, such as narrow particle size distribution, better appearance and smoothness, uniform thickness of coatings and films without fat edges or defects. All these advantages of PU microsphere are attracting major players from end-use industries to utilize PU microsphere.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres market was valued at 57 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 85 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceutical Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres include Microchem, Sanyo Chemical Industries, Supercolori S.p.A., Heyo Enterprises, Chase Corporation, Bayer Material Science LLC, Kolon Industry, and Covestro AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pharmaceutical
Paints & Coatings
Agrochemical
Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Microchem
Sanyo Chemical Industries
Supercolori S.p.A.
Heyo Enterprises
Chase Corporation
Bayer Material Science LLC
Kolon Industry,
Covestro AG
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyurethane (PU) Microspheres Compani
