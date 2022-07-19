Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market Forecast 2022-2028

The solid-state transformer (SST) was conceived as a replacement for the conventional power transformer, with both lower volume and weight. The smart transformer (ST) is an SST that provides ancillary services to the distribution and transmission grids to optimize their performance. Hence, the focus shifts from hardware advantages to functionalities. One of the most desired functionalities is the dc connectivity to enable a hybrid distribution system. For this reason, the ST architecture shall be composed of at least two power stages. The standard design procedure for this kind of system is to design each power stage for the maximum load.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solid State (Smart) Transformers in global, including the following market information:

Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Solid State (Smart) Transformers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solid State (Smart) Transformers market was valued at 112.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 241.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Type I Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solid State (Smart) Transformers include ABB, General Electric, Alstom, Mitsubishi Electric, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Cooper Power Systems, Varentec and Amantys Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solid State (Smart) Transformers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Type I

Type II

Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Energy

Transportation

Others

Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solid State (Smart) Transformers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solid State (Smart) Transformers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solid State (Smart) Transformers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Solid State (Smart) Transformers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

General Electric

Alstom

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Cooper Power Systems

Varentec

Amantys Limited

GridBridge

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solid State (Smart) Transformers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solid State (Smart) Transformers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solid State (Smart) Transformers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solid State (Smart) Transformers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solid State (Smart) Transformers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solid Stat

