Case Sealers Market Forecast 2022-2028

A case sealer or box sealer is a piece of equipment used for closing or sealing corrugated boxes. It is most commonly used for regular slotted containers (RSC) and can involve adhesive (cold water-borne or hot melt adhesive), box sealing tape, or Gummed (water activated) tape.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Case Sealers in global, including the following market information:

Global Case Sealers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Case Sealers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Case Sealers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Case Sealers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fully Automatic Carton Sealer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Case Sealers include Bosch Packaging Technology, KHS GmbH, 3M-Matic, Wexxar, SIAT, T Freemantle Ltd, APACKS, Cariba and Chuen An Machinery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Case Sealers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Case Sealers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Case Sealers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fully Automatic Carton Sealer

Semi-Automatic Carton Sealer

Global Case Sealers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Case Sealers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Cosmetics Packaging

Medical Packaging

Chemical Packing

Others

Global Case Sealers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Case Sealers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Case Sealers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Case Sealers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Case Sealers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Case Sealers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch Packaging Technology

KHS GmbH

3M-Matic

Wexxar

SIAT

T Freemantle Ltd

APACKS

Cariba

Chuen An Machinery

DEKKA Industries

Ekobal

Prosystem packaging

ITW Loveshaw

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Case Sealers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Case Sealers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Case Sealers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Case Sealers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Case Sealers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Case Sealers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Case Sealers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Case Sealers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Case Sealers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Case Sealers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Case Sealers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Case Sealers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Case Sealers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Case Sealers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Case Sealers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Case Sealers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Case Sealers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Fully Automatic Carton Sealer

4.1.3 Semi-Automatic Cart

