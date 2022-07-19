Air Traffic Control System Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Air Traffic Control System market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Air Traffic Control System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware System
Software Solution
Segment by Application
Communication
Navigation
Surveillance
Automation
By Company
Thales Group
Indra Sistemas
Raytheon Company
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Searidge Technologies
Nav Canada
Altys Technologies
Artisys, S.R.O
Saipher Atc
Cyrrus Limited
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Harris Corporation
Frequentis Ag
Intelcan Technosystems Inc.
Nats Holdings Limited
Acams Airport Tower Solutions
Honeywell International Inc.
Leonardo S.P.A
Skysoft-Atm
Adacel Technologies Limited
Jezetek
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Air Traffic Control System Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware System
1.2.3 Software Solution
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Air Traffic Control System Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Communication
1.3.3 Navigation
1.3.4 Surveillance
1.3.5 Automation
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Air Traffic Control System Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Air Traffic Control System Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Air Traffic Control System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Air Traffic Control System Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Air Traffic Control System Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Air Traffic Control System Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Air Traffic Control System Industry Trends
2.3.2 Air Traffic Control System Market Drivers
2.3.3 Air Traffic Control System Market Challenges
2.3.4 Air Traffic Control System Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Air Traffic Control System Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Air Traffic Control System Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Air Traffic Control System Revenue
