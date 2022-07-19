2022 Global Lipoic Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Lipoic Acid market was valued at 10.73 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Lipoic acid is a vitamin-like compound found in a slightly yellow crystalline powder form. This product can used to treat diabetes mellitus and lose weight. Active ingredient in lipoic acid is mainly R- Lipoic Acid. Nowadays, R- Lipoic Acid had already been extracted from lipoic acid and its price is higher than lipoic acid. Common commercially available lipoic acid are alpha lipoic acid. So, lipoic acid cannot be substituted by R- Lipoic Acid in short time.Lipoic acid manufacturers are mainly concentrated in China, such as Tonghe, Shyndec, Fushilai Pharmaceutical, Maidesen, Taike Biological, DKY Technology and Haoxiang Bio. Tonghe has a long history and is a global leader in this industry. In 2015, it took a sales share of 70.09%, with the sales of 735 MT. Lipoic acid`s consumption regions are China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is a large production and consumption area. In 2016, China consumption was 293 MT, with a production share of 27.96%. Europe is another major production region. In 2016 Europe lipoic acid production was 284 MT. In the future, we predict that global lipoic acid production will continue to increase. By 2023, global production will be 1433 MT. Price will decrease to 90.9 USD/Kg.

By Market Verdors:

Tonghe

Shyndec

Fushilai Pharmaceutical

Maidesen

Taike Biological

DKY Technology

Haoxiang Bio

Infa Group

By Types:

Medical Grade

Food Grade

By Applications:

Health Care Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

