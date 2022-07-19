Uncategorized

United Overseas Bank – Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series

Summary

United Overseas Bank (UOB) provides a range of financial solutions, including deposit accounts, loans, payment and travel cards, and insurance. It offers trade finance, corporate finance, financial supply chain management, savings bonds, cash management, treasury management, and debt and equity capital market solutions. The group provides various other services such as asset management, wealth management, venture management, advisory, private banking, transaction banking, mobile banking, online banking, and internet banking services. It also offers travel management, futures broking, stockbroking, portfolio management, and property management services. The group operates in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. UOB is headquartered in Singapore.

 

This report provides insight into UOB's fintech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

 

Scope

– UOB has created a fintech and innovation team responsible for maintaining relations with customers across digital channels. The team is responsible for accelerating disruptive financial ideas, exploring their implementation feasibility, building use cases, running pilot tests, and commercialization of final solutions.

– UOB partners with companies focusing on digital payments, AI, cloud, and big data in order to leverage their solutions.

Reasons to Buy

– Gain insight into UOB's fintech operations.

– Discover its fintech strategies and innovation initiatives.

– Learn about its product launches, partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

Table of content

Table of Contents
Overview
Digital Transformation Strategy
Accelerators and Innovation Programs
Technology Focus
Technology Initiatives
UOB Venture Management
Investments
Partnership and Investment Network Map
ICT Budget and Contracts
Key Executives
About GlobalData

 

