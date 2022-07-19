Uncategorized

Acoustic Metamaterial Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An acoustic metamaterial, sonic crystal, or phononic crystal, is a material designed to control, direct, and manipulate sound waves or phonons in gases, liquids, and solids (crystal lattices). Sound wave control is accomplished through manipulating parameters such as the bulk modulus ?, density ?, and chirality. They can be engineered to either transmit, or trap and amplify sound waves at certain frequencies. In the latter case, the material is an acoustic resonator.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acoustic Metamaterial in global, including the following market information:

The global Acoustic Metamaterial market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resonant Membrane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acoustic Metamaterial include Acoustic Metamaterials Group, Sonobex, MetAcoustic and Applied Metamaterials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acoustic Metamaterial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acoustic Metamaterial Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acoustic Metamaterial Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acoustic Metamaterial Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acoustic Metamaterial Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acoustic Metamaterial Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acoustic Metamaterial Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acoustic Metamaterial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acoustic Metamaterial Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acoustic Metamaterial Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acoustic Metamaterial Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acoustic Metamaterial Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acoustic Metamaterial Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acoustic Metamaterial Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustic Metamaterial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustic Metamaterial Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Metamaterial Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acoustic Metamaterial Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustic Metamaterial Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.

 

