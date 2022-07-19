Short Bowel Syndrome Market Forecast 2022-2028

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is an intestinal disorder associated with malabsorption due to the lack of functional intestine. SBS can be congenital or an acquired condition which can be observed in patients in whom nearly half of the small intestine has been removed due to underlying disease condition.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Bowel Syndrome in Global, including the following market information:

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Short Bowel Syndrome market was valued at 457.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1330.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GLP-2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Short Bowel Syndrome include Takeda, Merck, Emmaus Life Sciences, Nutrinia, GlyPharma Therapeutics, OxThera, Ardelyx, Sancilio & Company and Naia Pharmaceuticals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Short Bowel Syndrome companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GLP-2

Growth Hormone

Glutamine

Others

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Short Bowel Syndrome revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Short Bowel Syndrome revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Takeda

Merck

Emmaus Life Sciences

Nutrinia

GlyPharma Therapeutics

OxThera

Ardelyx

Sancilio & Company

Naia Pharmaceuticals

Zealand Pharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short Bowel Syndrome Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Short Bowel Syndrome Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Short Bowel Syndrome Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Short Bowel Syndrome Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Short Bowel Syndrome Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Short Bowel Syndrome Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Short Bowel Syndrome Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Short Bowel Syndrome Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short Bowel Syndrome Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Short Bowel Syndrome Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short Bowel Syndrome Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global

