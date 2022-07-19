Mass Spectrometers Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Mass Spectrometers market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mass Spectrometers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

AMS(Accelerator Mass Spectrometry)

Gas Chromatography-MS

Liquid Chromatography-MS

ICP-MS(Inductively Coupled Plasma-Mass spectrometry )

IRMS(Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry)

Ion Mobility Spectrometry-MS

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical

Biotechnology

Industrial Chemistry

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Other Applications

By Company

Agilent Technologies

SCIEX

Danaher Corporation

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Perkinelmer

Shimadzu Corporation

Kore Technologies

Dani Instruments

Leco Corporation

Rigaku

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Jeol

Alpha Omega

AMETEK Process Instruments

Evans Analytical Group

Extrel CMS

FLIR Systems

Hitachi High-Technologies

Ion Science

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

