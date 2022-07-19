Poland PESTLE Insights – A Macroeconomic Outlook Report

Summary

Mining, manufacturing and utilities contributed 25.1% to the gross value added (GVA) in 2020, followed by wholesale, retail and hotels (18.9%) and financial intermediation, real estate and business activities (15.1%). In nominal terms, the three sectors are expected to grow by 6.12%, 5.57% and 6.9%, respectively, in 2021, according to .

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/poland-pestle-insights-a-macroeconomic-market-328

Four major regions in Poland were home to 60.9% of the country's population, as of 2020

The Polish stock exchange witnessed steady growth since November 2020. The index increased from 51,356.2 on September 2, 2020, to 70,944.1 on September 2, 2021.

Scope

– From 2021-2030, Polish railways will receive US$75bn for development from the EU. Railway projects worth US$10 billion are in progress, under the National Railway Program.

Reasons to Buy

– Macroeconomic Outlook Report identifies the potentials of the country as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure.

– PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

– Along with providing the country's snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

– This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies' presence in these areas.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/poland-pestle-insights-a-macroeconomic-market-328

Table of content

Table of Contents

List of Exhibits

Did you Know?

Country Highlights

Recovery of the economy from the COVID-19 crisis

Country snapshot

Political Landscape

Economic Landscape

Social Landscape

Technological Landscape

Legal Landscape

Environmental Landscape

Outlook

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/poland-pestle-insights-a-macroeconomic-market-328

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/