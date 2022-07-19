Sunless Tanning Products Market Forecast 2022-2028

Sunless tanning products, also called self-tanners, can give your skin a tanned look without exposing it to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Sunless tanning products are commonly sold as lotions, creams and sprays you apply to your skin. Professional spray-on tanning also is available.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sunless Tanning Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sunless Tanning Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sunless Tanning Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Creams and Lotion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sunless Tanning Products include L’Or?al, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Johnson & Johnson Services, Avon Products, Kao Corporation, Shiseido, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Estee Lauder Companies and Unilever and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sunless Tanning Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sunless Tanning Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Creams and Lotion

Cleansers and Foaming

Essential Oils

Spray

Other Products

Global Sunless Tanning Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Convenience Store

Departmental Store

Drug Store

Online Stores

Global Sunless Tanning Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sunless Tanning Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sunless Tanning Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sunless Tanning Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sunless Tanning Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

L’Or?al

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Johnson & Johnson Services

Avon Products

Kao Corporation

Shiseido

The Procter & Gamble Company

The Estee Lauder Companies

Unilever

Christian Dior

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sunless Tanning Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sunless Tanning Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sunless Tanning Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sunless Tanning Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sunless Tanning Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sunless Tanning Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sunless Tanning Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sunless Tanning Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sunless Tanning Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sunless Tanning Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sunless Tanning Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sunless Tanning Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sunless Tanning Products Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sunless Tanning Products Companies

4 S

