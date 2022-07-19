Sunless Tanning Products Market Forecast 2022-2028
Sunless tanning products, also called self-tanners, can give your skin a tanned look without exposing it to harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Sunless tanning products are commonly sold as lotions, creams and sprays you apply to your skin. Professional spray-on tanning also is available.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sunless Tanning Products in global, including the following market information:
Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sunless Tanning Products companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sunless Tanning Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Creams and Lotion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sunless Tanning Products include L’Or?al, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Johnson & Johnson Services, Avon Products, Kao Corporation, Shiseido, The Procter & Gamble Company, The Estee Lauder Companies and Unilever and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sunless Tanning Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sunless Tanning Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Creams and Lotion
Cleansers and Foaming
Essential Oils
Spray
Other Products
Global Sunless Tanning Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Convenience Store
Departmental Store
Drug Store
Online Stores
Global Sunless Tanning Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sunless Tanning Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sunless Tanning Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sunless Tanning Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sunless Tanning Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
L’Or?al
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
Johnson & Johnson Services
Avon Products
Kao Corporation
Shiseido
The Procter & Gamble Company
The Estee Lauder Companies
Unilever
Christian Dior
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Sunless Tanning Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Sunless Tanning Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Sunless Tanning Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Sunless Tanning Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Sunless Tanning Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Sunless Tanning Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Sunless Tanning Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Sunless Tanning Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Sunless Tanning Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Sunless Tanning Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sunless Tanning Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Sunless Tanning Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sunless Tanning Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sunless Tanning Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sunless Tanning Products Companies
4 S
