Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Forecast 2022-2028
SCM is defined as the management of flow of goods within the supply chain. It majorly includes the storage and movement of raw materials, inventory management, and management of finished goods from point of production to consumption point. Interlinked and interconnected channels, networks, and node business are involved in the management of products and services which are required by the end customers in the supply chains. However, smart and mobile supply chain software and services majorly deal with the information generated within the supply chain. Smart and mobile supply chain management solutions help in collecting and managing the collected information. The product manufacturers and retailers use this information in demand forecasting, studying consumer behavior, and changing preferences of consumers.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7202068/global-smart-mobile-supply-chain-solutions-forecast-2022-2028-405
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market was valued at 12260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions include SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Infor Global Solutions and GT Nexus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Software
Services
Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Retail
IT and Telecommunication
Manufacturing
BFSI
Government
Energy and Utility
Healthcare
Logistics and Transportation
Others (Aerospace, Hospitality, etc)
Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
SAP
Oracle Corporation
JDA Software Group
Manhattan Associates
Epicor Software Corporation
IBM Corporation
Descartes Systems Group
Infor Global Solutions
GT Nexus
Kewill Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global and United States Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Smart & Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027