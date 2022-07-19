Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Forecast 2022-2028

SCM is defined as the management of flow of goods within the supply chain. It majorly includes the storage and movement of raw materials, inventory management, and management of finished goods from point of production to consumption point. Interlinked and interconnected channels, networks, and node business are involved in the management of products and services which are required by the end customers in the supply chains. However, smart and mobile supply chain software and services majorly deal with the information generated within the supply chain. Smart and mobile supply chain management solutions help in collecting and managing the collected information. The product manufacturers and retailers use this information in demand forecasting, studying consumer behavior, and changing preferences of consumers.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions market was valued at 12260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions include SAP, Oracle Corporation, JDA Software Group, Manhattan Associates, Epicor Software Corporation, IBM Corporation, Descartes Systems Group, Infor Global Solutions and GT Nexus and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Software

Services

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

BFSI

Government

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Logistics and Transportation

Others (Aerospace, Hospitality, etc)

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SAP

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

IBM Corporation

Descartes Systems Group

Infor Global Solutions

GT Nexus

Kewill Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart and Mobile Supply Chain Solutions Players in Global Market

3.6.1

