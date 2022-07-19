Russia In-depth PESTLE Insights

Summary

This PESTLE country analysis report on Russia provides a holistic view of the country, with insightful analysis of current and future issues, supplemented with relevant quantitative data to support trend analysis.

Synopsis

– Understand the political system in Russia through analysis of key figures in the country and governance indicators.

– Understand the economic situation in Russia through a balanced assessment of core macroeconomic issues.

– Understand customer demographics in Russia through analysis of income distribution and the rural-urban split, as well as healthcare and education.

– Understand the technological landscape in Russia through analysis of relevant laws and policies, as well as patents data.

– Understand the legal landscape in Russia through analysis of the judicial system as well as performance of the legal indicators

– Understand the environmental landscape in Russia through analysis of the environmental regulations and the performance of the environmental indicators

Scope

– The political landscape section discusses the evolution of the political scenario in Russia, as well as the country's economic, social, foreign, and defense policies. The section also discusses the country's performance according to World Bank Governance Indicators.

– The economic landscape section outlines the evolution of Russia 's economy, as well as the country's performance in terms of GDP growth, composition by sector (agriculture, industry, and services), fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, credit disbursement, banking sector, and employment.”

– The social landscape section analyzes the government's social welfare policies, as well as the country's performance in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education.

Reasons to Buy

– What is the outlook in Russia in terms of political stability, policies towards business, and the popularity of the government?

– How does Russia perform in terms of GDP growth, its fiscal situation, international investment position, monetary situation, and employment?

– How does Russia perform in terms of healthcare, income distribution, and education?

– How does Russia perform in terms of technology-intensive sectors like IT, life sciences, and R&D expenditure trends?

Table of content

1. OVERVIEW

1.1. Summary

1.1.1. Key findings

1.2. PESTLE highlights

1.2.1. Key fundamentals

1.3. Recovery of the Economy from the COVID-19 Crisis

1.3.1. Snapshot

1.3.2. Vaccination rollout

1.3.3. Government measures

1.3.4. Lockdown measures

1.3.5. Travel restrictions

1.3.6. Stimulus measures

1.3.7. Impact on the economy

2. KEY FACTS AND GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION

2.1. Key facts

2.2. Geographical location

3. PESTLE ANALYSIS

3.1. Summary

3.2. Political analysis

3.2.1. Overview

3.2.2. Current strengths

3.2.3. Current challenges

3.2.4. Future prospects

3.2.5. Future risks

3.3. Economic analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Current strengths

3.3.3. Current challenges

3.3.4. Future prospects

3.3.5. Future risks

3.4. Social analysis

3.4.1. Overview

3.4.2. Current strengths

3.4.3. Current challenges

3.4.4. Future prospects

3.4.5. Future risks

3.5. Technological analysis

3.5.1. Overview

3.5.2. Current strengths

3.5.3. Current challenges

3.5.4. Future prospects

3.5.5. Future risks

3.6. Legal analysis

3.6.1. Overview

3.6.2. Current strengths

3.6.3. Current challenges

3.6.4. Future prospects

3.6.5. Future risks

3.7. Environmental analysis

3.7.1. Overview

3.7.2. Current strengths

3.7.3. Current challenges

3.7.4. Future prospects

3.7.5. Future risks

4. POLITICAL LANDSCAPE

4.1. Summary

4.2. Evolution

4.2.1. Pre-1991

4.2.2. 1991-2000

4.2.3. 2000-2004

4.2.4. 2005 onward

4.3. Structure and policies

4.3.1. Key political figures

