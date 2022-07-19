2022 Global Gabapentin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Gabapentin market was valued at 1435.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.73% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Gabapentin is a medication used to treat epilepsy, neuropathic pain, hot flashes, and restless legs syndrome. In epilepsy, it may be used for those with partial seizures. It is recommended as one of a number of first line medications for the treatment of neuropathic pain in diabetic neuropathy, postherpetic neuralgia, and central neuropathic pain.Gabapentin was originally marketed under the brand name Neurontin and since it became generic, it has been marketed under many other brand names. An extended-release formulation of gabapentin for once-daily administration was introduced in 2011 for postherpetic neuralgia under the brand name Gralise. Gabapentin is used primarily to treat seizures and neuropathic pain. It is also commonly prescribed for many off-label uses, such as treatment of anxiety disorders, insomnia, and bipolar disorder. There are, however, concerns regarding the quality of the trials conducted and evidence for some such uses, especially in the case of its use as a mood stabilizer in bipolar disorder. In 2018, the global Gabapentin market size was 1430 million US$ and is forecast to 1630 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% from 2019. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Gabapentin.

By Market Verdors:

Pfizer

Assertio Therapeutics

TEVA

Mylan

Arbor Pharma

Novartis

Apotex

Sun Pharmaceutical

Aurobindo Pharma

Intas

Amneal

Marksans Pharma

Glenmark

Alkem

Jiangsu Enhua

Jiangsu Hengrui

Sailike

By Types:

Capsule

Tablet

By Applications:

Epilepsy

Neuropathic Pain

Restless Legs Syndrome

