GlobalData's ?Australia Cards and Payments – Opportunities and Risks to 2025' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Australian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits during the review-period (2017-21e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Australian cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Australian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, cheques, and direct debits. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

– Ecommerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Australian cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

– The proliferation of digital-only banks is likely to stir competition in the Australian banking sector and boost electronic payments. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank rolled out pureplay digital bank Up in October 2018 as part of its strategy to attract millennials. Australian neobank Volt Bank received a restricted authorized deposit-taking institution license from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) in May 2018, then secured a full banking license in January 2019. Judo Bank – an SME-focused digital bank – was launched in May 2019. Neobank 86 400 secured a full banking license from APRA in July 2019. In April 2021, Virgin Money Australia launched its digital bank in Australia, offering transaction and saving accounts along with Visa debit cards. In August 2021, digital-only bank Alex launched its operations in the country. The bank currently offers personal loans and plans to launch savings accounts in the future.

– Payment card growth has been fueled by increasing use of contactless cards. In December 2020, CBA collaborated with Queensland's government to enable contactless payments on the Gold Coast Light Rail network. Commuters can make payments by tapping contactless debit and credit cards, supported mobile wallets, and wearables against contactless readers.

– Buy now pay later is gaining popularity in Australia. This is mostly due to a shift in consumer preference from credit cards to buy now pay later, particularly among Generation Z consumers. While the market is dominated by established third-party providers such as Afterpay, Zip, and Openpay, new players are also entering the market. In January 2020, Sweden-based buy now pay later service provider Klarna launched in Australia in partnership with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). In July 2021, PayPal launched its Pay in 4 buy now pay later service in Australia. In August 2021, CBA launched a buy now pay later service called StepPay, which allows users to make purchases in four interest-free installments. Meanwhile, in August 2021, US-based payment services provider Square entered into an agreement with Afterpay to acquire all issued shares of the latter company. The acquisition is subject to approval and is expected to complete in Q1 2022.

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Australian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Australian cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Australian cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Australia.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Australian cards and payments industry.

