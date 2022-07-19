2022 Global Capnography Equipments Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Capnography Equipments market was valued at 34.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A capnograph equipment is an instrument that measures the carbon dioxide concentration in an air sample. It is most commonly used to monitor the carbon dioxide content of air being delivered to intensive care patients or those under anesthesia. The device can detect respiratory problems such as hypoventilation or when there is a problem with the way anesthesia equipment is being used.The classification of Capnography Equipments includes Mainstream Capnographys, Sidestream Capnographys and Microstream Capnographys, and the proportion of Sidestream Capnographys in 2016 is about 63%. Capnography Equipments is widely used in Critical Care, Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Pain Management and Sedation and other field. The most proportion of Capnography Equipments is used in critical care, and the propotion in 2016 is about 42%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 55% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%. Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, Masimo, ZOLL Medical, Mindray, Smiths Medical, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

