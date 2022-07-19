Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Semi-autonomous
Autonomous
Remote Control
Segment by Application
Military Application
Civil Application
By Company
Textron Systems
Rafael
Elbit Systems
Kongsberg Maritime
Liquid Robotics
ECA Group
Teledyne Marine
ALSEAMAR
Northrop Grumman
QinetiQ
EvoLogics
SeaRobotics Corporation
L3 ASV
Yunzhou
Hi-Target
CHC Navigation
CSSC
Kopuni
Production by Region
North America
Europe
Israel
India
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Israel
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Semi-autonomous
1.2.3 Autonomous
1.2.4 Remote Control
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Military Application
1.3.3 Civil Application
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production
2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 Israel
2.7 India
2.8 Southeast Asia
3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Unmanned Marine Veh
