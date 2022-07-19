Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

Remote Control

Segment by Application

Military Application

Civil Application

By Company

Textron Systems

Rafael

Elbit Systems

Kongsberg Maritime

Liquid Robotics

ECA Group

Teledyne Marine

ALSEAMAR

Northrop Grumman

QinetiQ

EvoLogics

SeaRobotics Corporation

L3 ASV

Yunzhou

Hi-Target

CHC Navigation

CSSC

Kopuni

Production by Region

North America

Europe

Israel

India

Southeast Asia

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Israel

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Semi-autonomous

1.2.3 Autonomous

1.2.4 Remote Control

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Military Application

1.3.3 Civil Application

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production

2.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 Israel

2.7 India

2.8 Southeast Asia

3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMV) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Unmanned Marine Veh

