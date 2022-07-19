Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Forecast 2022-2028
A split air conditioner consists of two main parts: the outdoor unit and the indoor unit. The outdoor unit is installed on or near the wall outside of the room or space that you wish to cool. The unit houses the compressor, condenser coil and the expansion coil or capillary tubing.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Split Air Conditioning Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Split Air Conditioning Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Split Air Conditioning Systems market was valued at 116580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 138030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mono-Split Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Split Air Conditioning Systems include Daikin, Midea Group, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Gree Electric Appliances, Panasonic, LG Electronics, Carrier and Mitsubishi Electric and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Split Air Conditioning Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mono-Split
Multi-Split
VRF
Floor Ceiling
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Others
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Split Air Conditioning Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Split Air Conditioning Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Split Air Conditioning Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Split Air Conditioning Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daikin
Midea Group
Fujitsu
Hitachi
Gree Electric Appliances
Panasonic
LG Electronics
Carrier
Mitsubishi Electric
York
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Split Air Conditioning Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Split Air Conditioning Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Split Air Conditioning Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Split Air Conditioning Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Split Air Conditioning Systems Compani
