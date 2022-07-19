Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Forecast 2022-2028

A split air conditioner consists of two main parts: the outdoor unit and the indoor unit. The outdoor unit is installed on or near the wall outside of the room or space that you wish to cool. The unit houses the compressor, condenser coil and the expansion coil or capillary tubing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Split Air Conditioning Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Split Air Conditioning Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Split Air Conditioning Systems market was valued at 116580 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 138030 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mono-Split Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Split Air Conditioning Systems include Daikin, Midea Group, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Gree Electric Appliances, Panasonic, LG Electronics, Carrier and Mitsubishi Electric and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Split Air Conditioning Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mono-Split

Multi-Split

VRF

Floor Ceiling

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Others

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Split Air Conditioning Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Split Air Conditioning Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Split Air Conditioning Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Split Air Conditioning Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daikin

Midea Group

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Gree Electric Appliances

Panasonic

LG Electronics

Carrier

Mitsubishi Electric

York

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Split Air Conditioning Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Split Air Conditioning Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Split Air Conditioning Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Split Air Conditioning Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Split Air Conditioning Systems Compani

