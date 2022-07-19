Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Pneumatic EGR Valve

Electric EGR Valve

Segment by Application

Light-Duty Vehicles of EGR

Heavy-Duty Engines of EGR

Non-road Engines of EGR

Marine Engines

By Company

BorgWarner

Delphi

Continental

Wells

Mahle

KSPG

Klubert + Schmidt

Gits Manufacturing

LongSheng Tech

Meet

Tianruida

Baote Precise Motor

BARI

Jiulong Machinery

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Pneumatic EGR Valve

1.2.3 Electric EGR Valve

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Light-Duty Vehicles of EGR

1.3.3 Heavy-Duty Engines of EGR

1.3.4 Non-road Engines of EGR

1.3.5 Marine Engines

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Industry Trends

2.3.2 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market Drivers

2.3.3 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems Market Challenges

2.3.4 Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation Systems M

