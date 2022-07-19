2022 Global Hesperidin Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hesperidin market was valued at 103.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.68% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hesperidin is a kind of flavonoid found in citrus fruits (such as citrus, lemon or grapefruit fruit). The pure product is white needle like crystal or light yellow powder, which is difficult to dissolve in water and has a slightly bitter taste. Its melting point is 258-262 ?. It is a component of vitamin P, which can maintain the normal osmotic pressure of blood vessels, reduce the fragility of blood vessels and shorten the bleeding time. It is an effective therapeutic and preventive agent for vascular diseases caused by hypertension and arteriosclerosis.According to the different production processes, the final purity of hesperidin is significantly different. From the perspective of product purity, it can be divided into 90% – 92%, 93% – 98% and other types. In the consumer market of different product types in 2019, hesperidin with purity of 90% – 92% is more popular in the market, accounting for more than 64% of the consumption. From a global perspective, hesperidin concentration is high in the world, and the main producing areas of hesperidin are in China. As a major producer of hesperidin, China is also a net exporter of hesperidin. The consumption areas are mainly concentrated in developed countries such as Europe, America and Japan. The manufacturers of hesperidin in China mainly include Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical, Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical,BENEPURE Corporation, Chengdu Okay, Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical,Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical, etc. Top 5 accounts for about 61% of the global hesperidin market revenue in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

Zhejiang Conler Pharmaceutical

Chengdu Okay

Hunan Kang Biotech

Sichuan Xieli Pharmaceutical

Shaanxi Huifeng Pharmaceutical

Chengdu Shuxi Pharmaceutical

Hunan Yuantong Pharmaceutical

Chengdu Yazhong Bio-pharmaceutical

Chengdu Runde Pharmaceutical

Hunan Kingti Bio-Tech

BENEPURE Corporation

Chengdu Hawk Bio-Engineering

YAAN TIMES BIOTECH

Jiaherb

By Types:

90%-92% Type

93%-98% Type

By Applications:

Pharmaceutical intermediates

Food

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

