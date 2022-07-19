Agriculture Sensors Market Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Sensors in global, including the following market information:

Global Agriculture Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agriculture Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Agriculture Sensors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agriculture Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Physical Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Sensors include Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Libelium, Sol Chip Ltd, Pycno Agriculture, CropX Inc and Trimble Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agriculture Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agriculture Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Physical Sensors

Mechanical Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Global Agriculture Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Yield Monitoring and Mapping

Soil Monitoring

Disease Control and Detection

Irrigation and Water Management

Global Agriculture Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Agriculture Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agriculture Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agriculture Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agriculture Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Agriculture Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Texas Instruments

Auroras s.r.l.

Bosch

Avidor High Tech

Libelium

Sol Chip Ltd

Pycno Agriculture

CropX Inc

Trimble Inc

Sentera, LLC.

The Yield Pty Ltd

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agriculture Sensors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agriculture Sensors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agriculture Sensors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agriculture Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agriculture Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agriculture Sensors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Sensors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture Sensors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Sensors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Agriculture S

