Agriculture Sensors Market Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Agriculture Sensors in global, including the following market information:
Global Agriculture Sensors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Agriculture Sensors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Agriculture Sensors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Agriculture Sensors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Physical Sensors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agriculture Sensors include Texas Instruments, Auroras s.r.l., Bosch, Avidor High Tech, Libelium, Sol Chip Ltd, Pycno Agriculture, CropX Inc and Trimble Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agriculture Sensors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agriculture Sensors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agriculture Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Physical Sensors
Mechanical Sensors
Chemical Sensors
Global Agriculture Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agriculture Sensors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Yield Monitoring and Mapping
Soil Monitoring
Disease Control and Detection
Irrigation and Water Management
Global Agriculture Sensors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Agriculture Sensors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Agriculture Sensors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Agriculture Sensors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Agriculture Sensors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Agriculture Sensors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Texas Instruments
Auroras s.r.l.
Bosch
Avidor High Tech
Libelium
Sol Chip Ltd
Pycno Agriculture
CropX Inc
Trimble Inc
Sentera, LLC.
The Yield Pty Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agriculture Sensors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agriculture Sensors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agriculture Sensors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agriculture Sensors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agriculture Sensors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agriculture Sensors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agriculture Sensors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agriculture Sensors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agriculture Sensors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agriculture Sensors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Sensors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agriculture Sensors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agriculture Sensors Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Agriculture S
