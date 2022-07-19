Global Driving Recorder Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Driving Recorder market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Driving Recorder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Portable Driving Recorder
Integrated DVD Driving Recorder
Segment by Application
Parking Monitoring
Travel Monitoring
Photography Entertainment
Other
By Company
HP
Supepst
Samsung-anywhere
Philips
DOD
Garmin
Limtech
E-Prance
Incredisonic
Auto-vox
DEC
Eroda
Papago
Careland
DAZA
Blackview
Jado
Kehan
Roga
Wolfcar
MateGo
Newsmy
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Driving Recorder Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Driving Recorder Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Portable Driving Recorder
1.2.3 Integrated DVD Driving Recorder
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Driving Recorder Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Parking Monitoring
1.3.3 Travel Monitoring
1.3.4 Photography Entertainment
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Driving Recorder Production
2.1 Global Driving Recorder Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Driving Recorder Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Driving Recorder Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Driving Recorder Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Driving Recorder Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Driving Recorder Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Driving Recorder Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Driving Recorder Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Driving Recorder Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Driving Recorder Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Driving Recorder Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales D
