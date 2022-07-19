Railcar Market Forecast 2022-2028
Rail freight transportation is used for the movement of heavy goods, such as coal, metals, and oils. Often, rail freight service providers go beyond logistics and provide value-added services, such as loading and unloading, documentation services, and packaging. They also provide strategic and operational value to many shippers worldwide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Railcar in global, including the following market information:
Global Railcar Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Railcar Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Railcar companies in 2021 (%)
The global Railcar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tank Cars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Railcar include Trinity Industries, Greenbrier, National Steel Car, Union Tank Car, American Railcar Industries, TrinityRail Products, GATX Corporation, American-Rails and Vertex Railcar. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Railcar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Railcar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Railcar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tank Cars
Freight Cars
Others
Global Railcar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Railcar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Chemical Products
Energy and Coal
Steel & Mining
Food & Agriculture
Aggregates & Construction
Others
Global Railcar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Railcar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Railcar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Railcar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Railcar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Railcar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Trinity Industries
Greenbrier
National Steel Car
Union Tank Car
American Railcar Industries
TrinityRail Products
GATX Corporation
American-Rails
Vertex Railcar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Railcar Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Railcar Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Railcar Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Railcar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Railcar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Railcar Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Railcar Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Railcar Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Railcar Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Railcar Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Railcar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Railcar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Railcar Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railcar Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Railcar Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Railcar Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Railcar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Tank Cars
4.1.3 Freight Cars
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Railcar Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Rai
