Natural Mosquito Repellents Market Forecast 2022-2028
Natural mosquito repellent, consider using a natural option, many of which are more effective.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Mosquito Repellents in global, including the following market information:
Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Natural Mosquito Repellents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Mosquito Repellents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sprays/Aerosols Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Mosquito Repellents include Reckitt Benckiser Group, Godrej Consumer Products, S.C. Johnson & Son, Spectrum Brands and 3M, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Natural Mosquito Repellents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sprays/Aerosols
Cream
Essential Oils
Liquid Vaporizers
Others (Patches, Incense Sticks etc.)
Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
General Population
Special Population
Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Natural Mosquito Repellents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Natural Mosquito Repellents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Natural Mosquito Repellents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Natural Mosquito Repellents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Godrej Consumer Products
S.C. Johnson & Son
Spectrum Brands
3M
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Mosquito Repellents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Mosquito Repellents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Mosquito Repellents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Mosquito Repellents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Mosquito Repellents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Mosquito Repellents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Mosquito Repellents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
