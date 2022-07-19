Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Forecast 2022-2028
Pipeline transportation is a method of transportation which involves movement of solid, liquid or gaseous products over long distances through pipelines. This mode of transportation is mostly used for transport of crude and refined petroleum products such as oil and natural gas. However pipelines are also useful for transporting other fluids such as water, slurry, sewage, and beer. Capsule pipelining using pneumatic tubes provides solution for transporting the solids in some cases.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation in Global, including the following market information:
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Consulting Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation include Alstom, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ESRI, Emerson, Trimble Navigation, Rockwell Automation and FMC Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Consulting Services
Managed Services
Maintenance and Support
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil and Gas
Coal
Chemical
Water
Others
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Alstom
ABB
Schneider Electric
Siemens
ESRI
Emerson
Trimble Navigation
Rockwell Automation
FMC Technologies
Alcatel-Lucent
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Companies
