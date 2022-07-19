Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Forecast 2022-2028

Pipeline transportation is a method of transportation which involves movement of solid, liquid or gaseous products over long distances through pipelines. This mode of transportation is mostly used for transport of crude and refined petroleum products such as oil and natural gas. However pipelines are also useful for transporting other fluids such as water, slurry, sewage, and beer. Capsule pipelining using pneumatic tubes provides solution for transporting the solids in some cases.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation in Global, including the following market information:

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Consulting Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation include Alstom, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, ESRI, Emerson, Trimble Navigation, Rockwell Automation and FMC Technologies and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Consulting Services

Managed Services

Maintenance and Support

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Coal

Chemical

Water

Others

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Alstom

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ESRI

Emerson

Trimble Navigation

Rockwell Automation

FMC Technologies

Alcatel-Lucent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Crude Oil Pipeline Transportation Companies

