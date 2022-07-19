Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Forecast 2022-2028

Commuter rail and public bus services industry includes sub sections of urban transit systems, interurban and rural bus transportation and other urban transportation such as light rail, subways and streetcars, and buses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services market was valued at 394780 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 520180 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Commuter Rail Services (Metro and MMTS) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services include East Japan Railway, MTR, Central Japan Railway, Canadian Pacific Railway and West Japan Railway, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Commuter Rail Services (Metro and MMTS)

Public Bus Services

Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)

Adults

Children

Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

East Japan Railway

MTR

Central Japan Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway

West Japan Railway

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by End User

1.3 Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Commuter Rail and Public Bus Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1

