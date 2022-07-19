Taxi and Limousine Services Market Forecast 2022-2028
Taxi and limousine service companies offer passenger transportation services via taxi and limousine.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Taxi and Limousine Services in Global, including the following market information:
Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Taxi and Limousine Services market was valued at 152340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 345140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Mobile Application Based Taxi Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Taxi and Limousine Services include Uber, Lyft, Yellow Cab, Limo City and Eti Taxi Service, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Taxi and Limousine Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Mobile Application Based Taxi Services
Other Taxi Services
Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market, by End User, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Segment Percentages, by End User, 2021 (%)
Adults
Children
Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Taxi and Limousine Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Taxi and Limousine Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Uber
Lyft
Yellow Cab
Limo City
Eti Taxi Service
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Taxi and Limousine Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by End User
1.3 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Taxi and Limousine Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Taxi and Limousine Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Taxi and Limousine Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Taxi and Limousine Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Taxi and Limousine Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Taxi and Limousine Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Taxi and Limousine Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Taxi and Limousine Services
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Southeast Asia Taxi and Limousine Services Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Asia Pacific Taxi and Limousine Services Market Report (2015-2025) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
China Taxi and Limousine Services Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast
Taxi and Limousine Services Market Insights 2020, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2025