Datacenter Automation Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Datacenter Automation Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Datacenter Automation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Datacenter Automation Software market was valued at 6015.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14850 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Windows 32 and 64 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Datacenter Automation Software include VMware, BMC, Cisco, IBM, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Puppet, Citrix and ServiceNow, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Datacenter Automation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Datacenter Automation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Datacenter Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Windows 32 and 64
Linux
Unix
Other
Global Datacenter Automation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Datacenter Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Banking
Finance Services
Insurance
Global Datacenter Automation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Datacenter Automation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Datacenter Automation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Datacenter Automation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
VMware
BMC
Cisco
IBM
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Microsoft
Puppet
Citrix
ServiceNow
Dell
Parallels
Chef
RightScale
Oracle
Adaptive Computing
Automic
Red Hat
Micro Focus
Symantec
CSC
NEC
EMC
Fujistu
ASG Software Solutions
Hitachi
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Datacenter Automation Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Datacenter Automation Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Datacenter Automation Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Datacenter Automation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Datacenter Automation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Datacenter Automation Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Datacenter Automation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Datacenter Automation Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Datacenter Automation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Datacenter Automation Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Datacenter Automation Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Datacenter Automation Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2
