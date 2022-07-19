Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market Forecast 2022-2028
Cutting tool and machine tool accessory manufacturing industryludes establishments manufacturing accessories and attachments for metal cutting and metal forming machine tools . Industry productslude blade cutterssmall knives and drilling bitsas well as clampersholders and tapering attachments. Machine shopsautomotive manufacturers and heavy equipment manufacturers use these cutting and machine tools and their accessories.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory in global, including the following market information:
Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Metalworking Knives and Bits Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory include Doosan Machine Tools, Allied Machine & Engineering, Sandvik, Amada and Kennametal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Metalworking Knives and Bits
Measuring Attachments
Metalworking Drill Bits
Machine Tool Taps and Dies
Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Manufacture
Automotive
Others
Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Doosan Machine Tools
Allied Machine & Engineering
Sandvik
Amada
Kennametal
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cutting Tool and Machine Tool Accessory Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cutting Tool a
