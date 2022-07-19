SaaS-Based SCM Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SaaS-Based SCM in Global, including the following market information:

Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global SaaS-Based SCM market was valued at 7890.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22760 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On-premise SCM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SaaS-Based SCM include Descartes Systems, Infor, JDA Software, SAP, Epicor, GT Nexus, HighJump Software, IBM and Inspur, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SaaS-Based SCM companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SaaS-Based SCM Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SaaS-Based SCM Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SaaS-Based SCM Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SaaS-Based SCM Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SaaS-Based SCM Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 SaaS-Based SCM Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies SaaS-Based SCM Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SaaS-Based SCM Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 SaaS-Based SCM Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SaaS-Based SCM Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global SaaS-Based SCM Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 On-premise SCM

