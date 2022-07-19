Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Agricultural Biotechnology market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Agricultural Biotechnology market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Molecular Markers
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7190547/global-agricultural-biotechnology-2028-677
Vaccines
Genetic Engineering
Tissue Culture
Molecular Diagnostics
Others
Segment by Application
Transgenic Crops/Seeds
Biopesticides
Others
By Company
Syngenta
DuPont
Monsanto
ADAMA Agricultural Solutions
BASF
Bayer CropScience
Certis USA
Dow AgroSciences
Mycogen Seed
Performance Plants
KWS SAAT
Evogene
Rubicon
Vilmorin
Global Bio-chem Technology
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Molecular Markers
1.2.3 Vaccines
1.2.4 Genetic Engineering
1.2.5 Tissue Culture
1.2.6 Molecular Diagnostics
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transgenic Crops/Seeds
1.3.3 Biopesticides
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Agricultural Biotechnology Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Trends
2.3.2 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Drivers
2.3.3 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Challenges
2.3.4 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Agricultural Biotechnology Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Agricultural Biote
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Agricultural Biotechnology for Transgenic Crops Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Agricultural Biotechnology for Transgenic Crops Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Agricultural Biotechnology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Agricultural Biotechnology for Transgenic Crops Market Insights and Forecast to 2028