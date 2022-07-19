Sickle Cell Market Forecast 2022-2028
The global sickle cell market is expected to grow in future due to rising African-American population, economic growth, increasing healthcare expenditure and prevalence of sickle cell. Key trends of this market include progressing drug pipeline and rising research grants. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including regulatory changes, associated risks and slow adoption of treatments.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sickle Cell in Global, including the following market information:
Global Sickle Cell Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sickle Cell market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diagnosis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sickle Cell include Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda, Bluebird Bio and Global Blood Therapeutics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Sickle Cell companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sickle Cell Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sickle Cell Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diagnosis
Treatment
Global Sickle Cell Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Sickle Cell Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Sickle Cell Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Sickle Cell Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sickle Cell revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sickle Cell revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novartis
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Takeda
Bluebird Bio
Global Blood Therapeutics
