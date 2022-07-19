Business Intelligence Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : SAP, Oracle, IBM, SAS Institute, Adobe Systems, Attensity Group, Beevolve, Clarabridge, Crimson Hexagon, Evolve24, Google, HP, Kapow Software/ Kofax, Lithium Technologies, NetBase Solutions, Radian6/Salesforce, Sysomos, Cision

Business Intelligence Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Business Intelligence Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Business Intelligence industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Business Intelligence industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Business Intelligence by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Business Intelligence market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Business Intelligence according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Business Intelligence company.

Leading players of Business Intelligence including:

SAP

Oracle

IBM

SAS Institute

Adobe Systems

Attensity Group

Beevolve

Clarabridge

Crimson Hexagon

Evolve24

Google

HP

Kapow Software/ Kofax

Lithium Technologies

NetBase Solutions

Radian6/Salesforce

Sysomos

Cision

Business Intelligence Market split by Type, can be divided into:

On-premises

Cloud

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Business Intelligence Market split by Application, can be divided into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Business Intelligence

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Business Intelligence

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Business Intelligence Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 SAP

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table SAP Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Business Intelligence Business Operation of SAP (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Oracle

2.3 IBM

2.4 SAS Institute

2.5 Adobe Systems

2.6 Attensity Group

2.7 Beevolve

2.8 Clarabridge

2.9 Crimson Hexagon

2.10 Evolve24

2.11 Google

2.12 HP

2.13 Kapow Software/ Kofax

2.14 Lithium Technologies

2.15 NetBase Solutions

2.16 Radian6/Salesforce

2.17 Sysomos

2.18 Cision

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Business Intelligence Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Business Intelligence Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Business Intelligence Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Business Intelligence Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Business Intelligence Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Business Intelligence Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Business Intelligence Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Business Intelligence Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Business Intelligence Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

