Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Forecast 2022-2028

The oil and gas wells drilling services industryludes companies primarily engaged in oil and gas wells drilling services for others on a contract or fee basis. This industry alsoludes contractors specializing spudding indrilling inredrillingand directional drilling. This market covers outsourced drilling services sold on a contract basis to oil and gas extraction companies and does notlude any in-house drilling services of oil and gas extraction companies.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Transocean, Weatherford and GE(Baker Hughes), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services

Oil and Gas Supporting Activities

Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Crude Petroleum Comprises

Natural Gas Extraction Comprises

Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schlumberger

Halliburton

Transocean

Weatherford

GE(Baker Hughes)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil and Gas Wells Drilling Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil and Gas Wells Dril

