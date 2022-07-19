Nonprofit Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonprofit Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nonprofit Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nonprofit Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Admission-Based Nonprofit Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nonprofit Software include Financial Edge NXT, Altru, ACTIVE Net, Luminate, Neon CRM, Tessitura Software, Doubleknot, Bloomerang and The Raiser?s Edge, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nonprofit Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nonprofit Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nonprofit Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Admission-Based Nonprofit Software
Donor Management Software
Donor Prospect Research Software
Fundraising Software
Global Nonprofit Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nonprofit Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Global Nonprofit Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nonprofit Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nonprofit Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nonprofit Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Financial Edge NXT
Altru
ACTIVE Net
Luminate
Neon CRM
Tessitura Software
Doubleknot
Bloomerang
The Raiser?s Edge
Network for Good
Pushpay
Kindful
DonorSnap
Oracle NetSuite
iWave
WealthEngine
DonorSearch
Target Analytics
Classy
OneCause
DonorPerfect
Qgiv
Kickstarter
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nonprofit Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nonprofit Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nonprofit Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nonprofit Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nonprofit Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nonprofit Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nonprofit Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nonprofit Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonprofit Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nonprofit Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonprofit Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nonprofit Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonprofit Software Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Nonprofit Software Market
