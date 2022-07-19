2022 Global Animal Drug Compounding Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Animal Drug Compounding market was valued at 758.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.22% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Compounding is the mixing of drugs to fit the unique needs of a patient. AHI and AVMA define it as ?customized manipulation of an approved drug or drugs by a veterinarian, or by a pharmacist upon the prescription of a veterinarian, to meet the needs of a particular patient.Animal drug shortages are becoming more common and this is unfortunately predicted to worsen in the years ahead, as per official reports published by veterinarians. This shortage encourages the use of widely available compounded drugs to treat a number of animal diseases. A few critical animal drug shortages highlighted by the U.S. FDA are Flunixine Injectable, 35% Perox-Aid, and Epinephrine. To make medical therapy suitable for animal requirements, compounded drugs with the desired active ingredients are unavailable. For e.g., no FDA approved drug for treating megacolon in cats is currently available in the animal drug compounding market. The only safe and effective therapy to treat chronic cat constipation was removed from the U.S. nearly two decades ago. That is why compounding drugs are the only option for veterinarians to treat animals that need pro-kinetic drug therapy.

By Market Verdors:

Triangle Compounding Pharmacy

Lorraines Pharmacy

Medisca

Diamondback Drugs

ESSENTIAL PHARMACY COMPOUNDING VET

By Types:

Anti-Infective Agents

Hormones and Substitutes

Anti-Inflammatory Agents

By Applications:

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

