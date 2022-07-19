Utilization Management Software Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Utilization Management Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Utilization Management Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Utilization Management Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Utilization Management Software include ARxIUM, TreeAge Pro, Strata, BedTracking, Access Bed Control, ACUITY Advanced Care, Allscripts, Applied Analytics for Risk Discovery and Assurance Reimbursement Management, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Utilization Management Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Utilization Management Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Utilization Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud-based

Web-based

Global Utilization Management Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Utilization Management Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Health Systems

Global Utilization Management Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Utilization Management Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Utilization Management Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Utilization Management Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ARxIUM

TreeAge Pro

Strata

BedTracking

Access Bed Control

ACUITY Advanced Care

Allscripts

Applied Analytics for Risk Discovery

Assurance Reimbursement Management

AveCare

CaseTrakker

Conduent Care Management

eQcare

iTraycer

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Utilization Management Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Utilization Management Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Utilization Management Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Utilization Management Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Utilization Management Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Utilization Management Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Utilization Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Utilization Management Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Utilization Management Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Utilization Management Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Utilization Management Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Utilization Management Software Companies

3.6.2 List of G

