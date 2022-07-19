Rice Wine Market Analysis, Size, Growth and Key Players : Kweichow Moutai, Fenjiu Group, Dukang, Shanxi Xifeng Liquor, JNC Group, Luzhou Laojiao, ASAHISHUZO, Kokuryu, Asahi-Shuzo Sake Brewing, Dewazakura Sake Brewery Corporation, Miyao Sake Brewing, Hakkaisan Brewery, GUJING GROUP

Rice Wine Market 2022-2028

Description

This global study of the Rice Wine Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Rice Wine industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

The report offers detailed coverage of Rice Wine industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Rice Wine by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Rice Wine market for 2016-2025.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Rice Wine according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Rice Wine company.

Leading players of Rice Wine including:

Kweichow Moutai

Fenjiu Group

Dukang

Shanxi Xifeng Liquor

JNC Group

Luzhou Laojiao

ASAHISHUZO

Kokuryu

Asahi-Shuzo Sake Brewing

Dewazakura Sake Brewery Corporation

Miyao Sake Brewing

Hakkaisan Brewery

GUJING GROUP

Rice Wine Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Chinese rice wine

Japanese rice wine

Korean rice wine

Vietnamese rice wine

Rice Wine Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Commercial

Domestic

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Rice Wine

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Type in 2020

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Rice Wine

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Application in 2020

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Region in 2020

Figure Asia Rice Wine Market Share by Region in 2020

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Kweichow Moutai

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Kweichow Moutai Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table Rice Wine Business Operation of Kweichow Moutai (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Fenjiu Group

2.3 Dukang

2.4 Shanxi Xifeng Liquor

2.5 JNC Group

2.6 Luzhou Laojiao

2.7 ASAHISHUZO

2.8 Kokuryu

2.9 Asahi-Shuzo Sake Brewing

2.10 Dewazakura Sake Brewery Corporation

2.11 Miyao Sake Brewing

2.12 Hakkaisan Brewery

2.13 GUJING GROUP

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Rice Wine Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Region in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rice Wine Market by Region, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Region in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Region, 2016-2020

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Rice Wine Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Company in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rice Wine Market by Company, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Company in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Company, 2016-2020

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Rice Wine Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Type in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rice Wine Market by Type, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Type in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Type, 2016-2020

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Rice Wine Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Application in 2020 (Million USD)

Table Global Rice Wine Market by Application, 2016-2020 (Volume)

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Share by Application in 2020 (Volume)

Table Price List by Application, 2016-2020

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Million USD)

Figure Global Rice Wine Market Forecast, 2021E-2026F (Volume)

Continue…

