Automotive Lightweight Material Market Forecast 2022-2028

Metals is largest segment, by volume as well as by value, in the automotive lightweight material market. The segment is leading due to the high use of metals in any automobile, followed by plastics and rubber. The high strength steel materials segment lead the market with respect to volume, however, owing to the higher price, the aluminum sub segment has the highest value. Alternatively, the prices of composite materials are 5-10 times higher than conventional steels. A study conducted by EDAG Engineering GmbH with U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) suggests that using aluminum to make a car can reduce the vehicle weight up to 35% at an additional cost of USD 927 per vehicle, whereas using CFRP to build a car could reduce the vehicles weight by half, at an additional cost of USD 2,700. Hence, the use of composite materials in automotive industry is presently limited majorly to the premium passenger cars, owing to the high price of these materials.

The global Automotive Lightweight Material market was valued at 113080 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 188350 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Lightweight Material include BASF (Germany), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), Covestro (Germany), ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Lyondellbasell (US), Novelis (US), Toray Industries (Japan), PPG Industries (US) and Alcoa (US) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Lightweight Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

