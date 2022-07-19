2022 Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment market was valued at 376.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment is a special device that is used for keeping track of the vital signs of patient`s health. This patient monitoring equipment is generally used in different hospital departments to monitor patients in their beds. The equipment measures blood pressure, etc. temperature, respiration rate and other data. If we speak of specialized versions, they include cardiac and fetal output, as well as neuromuscular monitors.The classification of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment includes High-acuity Monitors, Mid-acuity Monitors and Low-acuity Monitors. The revenue proportion of High-acuity Monitors in 2017 is about 54.7%, Low-acuity Monitors is the fastest developing department. Europe countries are to improve care in low-acuity wards, as it will allow patients to be moved from expensive high-acuity wards sooner, while still being monitored to ensure they receive any necessary care. This is leading to demand for low-acuity monitors, to ensure all patients are monitored at all times. Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is applied in Hospital and Home Health Care. The most of Multi-parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment is used in Hospital, and the market share in 2017 is about 67.9%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a revenue market share nearly 41.8% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the revenue market share of 26.8% in 2017. The top three players of the Europe market for multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment is expected to witness an intense competitive scenario, the top three companies namely Nihon Kohden, GE Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare held a share of around 70.6% in the global multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment market in 2016. Product development is a key methodology embraced by them and other core players in this fundamentally oligopolistic market.

By Market Verdors:

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Dragerwerk

Mindray

OSI (Spacelabs)

Schiller

CAS Medical Systems

By Types:

High-acuity Monitors

Mid-acuity Monitors

Low-acuity Monitors

By Applications:

Infants & Young Children

Home Health Care

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Multi-Parameter Patient Monitoring Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016

