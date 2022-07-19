Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Forecast 2022-2028
Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as CKD and cancer resulting in anemia is a major growth driver of Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Erythropoietin (EPO) in global, including the following market information:
Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Erythropoietin (EPO) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Erythropoietin (EPO) market was valued at 9422.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Epoetin-alfa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Erythropoietin (EPO) include Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Galenica, Emcure, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, 3SBio, Biocon and LG Life Sciences. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Erythropoietin (EPO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Epoetin-alfa
Darbepoetin-alfa
Epoetin-beta
Others
Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Anemia
Kidney Disorders
Other
Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Erythropoietin (EPO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Erythropoietin (EPO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Erythropoietin (EPO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Erythropoietin (EPO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amgen
Johnson & Johnson
Roche
Galenica
Emcure
Kyowa Hakko Kirin
3SBio
Biocon
LG Life Sciences
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Erythropoietin (EPO) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Erythropoietin (EPO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Erythropoietin (EPO) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin (EPO) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Erythropoietin (EPO) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin (EPO) Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
