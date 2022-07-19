Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Forecast 2022-2028

Rising incidence of chronic diseases such as CKD and cancer resulting in anemia is a major growth driver of Erythropoietin (EPO) Drugs market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Erythropoietin (EPO) in global, including the following market information:

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Erythropoietin (EPO) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Erythropoietin (EPO) market was valued at 9422.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 13650 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Epoetin-alfa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Erythropoietin (EPO) include Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Galenica, Emcure, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, 3SBio, Biocon and LG Life Sciences. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Erythropoietin (EPO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Epoetin-alfa

Darbepoetin-alfa

Epoetin-beta

Others

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Anemia

Kidney Disorders

Other

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Erythropoietin (EPO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Erythropoietin (EPO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Erythropoietin (EPO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Erythropoietin (EPO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Galenica

Emcure

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

3SBio

Biocon

LG Life Sciences

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Erythropoietin (EPO) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Erythropoietin (EPO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Erythropoietin (EPO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Erythropoietin (EPO) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin (EPO) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Erythropoietin (EPO) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Erythropoietin (EPO) Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

