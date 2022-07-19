Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals in Global, including the following market information:

Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market was valued at 20880 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38630 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed POS Terminals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals include Cisco Systems, Hewlett-Packard, NCR Corporation, Epicor Software, Ingenico Group, Micros Systems, Samsung Electronics, NEC Corporation and VeriFone Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Retail Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

