Glaucoma Market Forecast 2022-2028

Glaucoma is an asymptomatic eye-related disorder that occurs due to the buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye. This leads to damage of the optic nerve in the eye, and is a hereditary disorder. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. The glaucoma surgeries comprise of non-invasive devices, invasive as well as minimally invasive devices to decrease the production of intraocular fluid, which is also known as aqueous humor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glaucoma in Global

Global Glaucoma Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glaucoma market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glaucoma include Novartis, Glaukos, New World Medical, Ellex Medical Lasers, Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health?BHC?, Topcon and Lumenis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glaucoma companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glaucoma Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glaucoma Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

Global Glaucoma Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Glaucoma Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Global Glaucoma Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Glaucoma Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glaucoma revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glaucoma revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novartis

Glaukos

New World Medical

Ellex Medical Lasers

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson & Johnson

Bausch Health?BHC?

Topcon

Lumenis

Allergan

Nidek

HAAG-Streit Holding

Essilor International

Hoya

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Sonomed Escalon

HumanOptics

PhysIOL

Calhoun Vision Center

RISI

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glaucoma Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glaucoma Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glaucoma Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glaucoma Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glaucoma Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glaucoma Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glaucoma Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glaucoma Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Glaucoma Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Glaucoma Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glaucoma Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glaucoma Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glaucoma Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Glaucoma Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

4.1.3 Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

4.2 By T

