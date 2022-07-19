Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Forecast 2022-2028

Over the recent years, the global Hepatitis B Treatment industry has been driven by the increasing number of patients diagnosed with Chronic Hepatitis B which results in severe complications, rising awareness about the consequences of viral infection, rigorous efforts to eliminate the viral infection, improving surveillance and diagnostic facilities, significant number of drugs in pipeline with better efficacy coupled with emerging vaccines with lower dosage and better effectiveness. Globally, the growth in Hepatitis B Treatment market is driven by backed by growing middle class population group demanding better drugs to improve lifestyle.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Therapeutics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) include Merck, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Hoffmann, La Roche and Bristol-Myers Squibb, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Therapeutics

Vaccine

Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Merck

Gilead Sciences

Novartis

GlaxoSmithKline

Hoffmann

La Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 O

