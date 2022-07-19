Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Forecast 2022-2028

HIV (Human immunodeficiency virus) is a retrovirus which causes HIV infection and attacks the CD-4 cells (T-cells) in the immune system of human body. HIV reduces the number of T-cells in the body and makes the immune system vulnerable to life-threatening infections and cancers. An infected person cannot get rid of this virus properly but its effects can be reduced with the treatment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diagnosis Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) include Gilead, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech and Cipla. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diagnosis

Treatment

Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gilead

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

Merck

AbbVie

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Boehringer Ingelheim

Genentech

Cipla

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV

